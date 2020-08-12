Mrs. Martha Ann Smith, 70, of Calhoun, departed her life here on earth for her heavenly home with Jesus on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was born in Floyd County, Georgia on January 26, 1950, daughter of the late Lee and Maggie Carter Ellison. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Candy Ann Culberson; a grandson, Corey Ellison; granddaughters, two heavenly angels, Holland Vae Walker, and Sophia Smith; a sister, Laurel Greenwood; nieces, Laura Armstrong and Connie Lee Green and a nephew, Bobby Green. Martha was a long-time resident of Calhoun, moving here from Rome, GA in 1974, having gone to Model High School, and is married to Rev. Roy Cruse Smith for 33 years. She worked in the carpet industry until she graduated from Dalton Beauty College with a Master of Cosmologist degree, and was a Master Cosmologist. She was owner and operator of Kuntry Klassic Beauty Shoppe of New Town, then opened a new shoppe, New Creations, inside the Flying J Truck Plaza, where she worked as a barber and beautician, and also trained beauticians. She was licensed and ordained Minister out of Tabernacle of Praise Church in Calhoun, and also was a charter member. She worked tirelessly with Rev. Jack Dupree for 23 years, and also served as Minister of Evangelistic Outreach. She also worked alongside her husband, Rev. Roy Smith in the Little Tabernacle of Praise in Blairsville, and Canaan Family Worship Center in Bastrop, Louisiana where they sang and ministered in the Word, then go to Living Waters Ministry, still teaching, preaching and singing for the glory of God, and also helping out with other functions in the church. Since September 2009, she has served alongside her beloved husband and Pastor, Roy Cruse Smith at Tabernacle of Praise in Calhoun. Survivors include her devoted husband of 33 years, Rev. Roy Cruse Smith; daughters, Tammy (Danny) Leonard, Jennifer Smith, Misty (Shawn) McClure, Christy Stewart, Jane Brandenburg; sons, Glenn Ellison, Geron (Thelma) Culberson, Scott (Tina) Culberson; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Russell Manis; grandchildren, Justin Ellison, Crystal (Sam) Barnhart, Ashley (Joe) Hyde, Brittany (Josh) Ballew, Kiersten Culberson, Caleb (Abbie) Culberson, Hollie (Landon) Walker, Kirk (Stephanie) Leonard, Dakota (Lace) Culberson, Tekoa Culberson, Chase, and Clay Stewart, Blake Smith, and 18 great-grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and church family also survive, along with prayer partners; Dottie Dutton, Tanya Whitehead, Teresa Short, and Geraline Wheaton. Funeral services for Mrs. Martha Ann Smith will be conducted on Sunday, August 16th at 11:00 AM at Tabernacle of Praise with Bro. Jackie Dutton, Bro. Wayne Harkins, Bro. Kenny Benham, Bro. Larry Hamilton, Bro. Dakota Culberson and Bishop Ron Ryan officiating. Interment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Rick Adcock and Bishop Ron Ryan officiating. Her body will be placed in State at Tabernacle of Praise, 301 SR-225, Calhoun, GA 30701, after 5:00 PM Friday. The family will receive friends Friday evening, Saturday, and Sunday until the funeral hour of 11:00 AM. Pallbearers serving will include; Glenn Ellison, Geron Culberson, Scott Culberson, Caleb Culberson, Dale Lay, Kaylen Lay, Daniel Long, Allen Parker, and Leo. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Mrs. Martha Ann Smith.
To send flowers to the family of Martha Smith, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 16
Funeral Service
Sunday, August 16, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home
705 Old Red Bud Road
Calhoun, GA 30701
705 Old Red Bud Road
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.