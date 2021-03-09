Ms. Kathryn Jean Smith, age 80, of Calhoun, passed away on March 10, 2021, at her residence. She is preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Elizabeth Towers: grandson, Derek Ramsey: two sisters, Louise Gilreath, and Margie Sanders. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Steve Mcentire of Chatsworth, Chris and Timmy Gray of Calhoun, Carrie Ray of Shannon: one son, Gregory Smith of Resaca, four grandchildren, three sisters and one brother, seven great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments of Chatsworth To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Jean Smith, please visit our floral store.
