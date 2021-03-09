Kathryn Smith

Ms. Kathryn Jean Smith, age 80, of Calhoun, passed away on March 10, 2021, at her residence. She is preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Elizabeth Towers: grandson, Derek Ramsey: two sisters, Louise Gilreath, and Margie Sanders. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Steve Mcentire of Chatsworth, Chris and Timmy Gray of Calhoun, Carrie Ray of Shannon: one son, Gregory Smith of Resaca, four grandchildren, three sisters and one brother, seven great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments of Chatsworth To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Jean Smith, please visit our floral store.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

