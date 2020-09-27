Mrs. Irma Grace Smith, a retired Calhoun teacher passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Newnan Rehabilitation Center, Newnan, Georgia at the age of 94. She had been a resident at Benton House for over three years. She was born to Gilbert and Dulcie Young in Irwin County, Georgia, March 31, 1926. Growing up on a farm, she attended Frank Elementary School and graduated Ocilla High School in 1943. She was admitted to Berry College where she graduated with a degree in biology in 1947. She started her career in teaching at Ocilla High School and married a Berry College friend, Tarleton Marvin Smith. They moved to Heard County where she taught for one year and they moved again to Gordon County where Tarleton became Soil Conservationist. Grace taught at Resaca for one year before taking a position in Adairsville where she was senior advisor, year book sponsor, and directed the senior play and debate. She then went to Calhoun High School to teach biology and science and became Chairman of the Science Department before retiring. She was known as "Amazing Grace." Grace enjoyed painting, traveling, and growing flowers and plants. She was predeceased by her husband, Tarleton "Smitty" Smith; her parents; a brother, Dr. Talmage Young, Raleigh, NC; sister, Mary Alice Young Lee, of Fitzgerald, Georgia. She is survived by a sister, Sue Young Hunter, Senoia, Georgia; nieces: Lynne Hunter (Mark) Dodds, Senoia, Georgia; Lisa Hunter (Mike) Houston, Kennesaw, Georgia; Gloria Young (Jarvis) Perkinson, Cary, NC; Dr. Alice Young (Glenn) Scales, Raleigh, NC; her garage apartment renter for 30 years, and faithful caregiver, Goble Herndon, Calhoun, Georgia; and a host of grandnieces, grandnephews, and friends. The family thanks the wonderful care Grace received at the Benton House memory care and for the dedication of all the staff in seeing to her welfare, Also, we thank the dedicated nurses, doctors, and staff of Newnan Piedmont Hospital and Newnan Rehabilitation for their loving care in Grace's final days. Graveside services were conducted on Saturday, September 26th at 2:00 p.m. in the Fain Cemetery with Dr. John Allen Presiding and Faye Harris taking part in the service. Pallbearers serving were her nephews: Nathaniel Dodds, James Dodds, Greg Houston, Mark Dodds, Mike Houston, and Mike Evelti. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Benton House, 25 Newnan Lakes Blvd., Newnan, Georgia 30276; or to the Belmont Baptist Church, Calhoun, Georgia 30701. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Irma Grace Smith.
