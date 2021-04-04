Donald Lamar Sloan, age 84, of Calhoun, passed away Saturday morning April 3rd at his residence. Donald was born June 29, 1936 in Floyd County, son of the late Felton Sloan and Jessie Bagley Sloan. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the VFW Post 5376 and American Legion Post 47. Prior to his retirement Donald was employed by Lockheed Martin. Besides his parents Donald was preceded in death by his son, Randall Sloan and a sister, Sandra Underwood. Survivors include his daughter, Aleisa D. Peeler; brothers, Marshall Sloan and Ronnie Sloan; two sisters, Jayne Davis and Claudette Davis; four grandchildren, Amanda Lingerfelt and her husband Randall, Desirae Hurndon, Kaitlin Sloan, and Dawson Sloan; and four great-grandchildren, Seanna Lingerfelt, Weston Lingerfelt, Dawson Lingerfelt, and Tess Tathan. He is also survived by his best friend and former wife of more than 35 years, Glenda Sloan and her children, Vicki Owens and her husband Bud, Edie Hall, Christy Parker and her husband Chris, and their children, Stephanie McGill, Devin Hall, Josh Owens, Jenny Owens, Christen Parker, Christiana Parker, and Chrisaren Parker. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Services to celebrate the life of Donald L. Sloan will be conducted Sunday April 11th at 3 P.M. from the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Bud Owens officiating. Thomas Funeral Home is proud to have been entrusted with the care of Donald Lamar Sloan.
