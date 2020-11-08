Vernon Floyd Silvers, age 93 of Calhoun, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Floyd Medical Center. Vernon was born on January 2, 1927 in Pickens County to the late Steve Edgar Silvers and Carrie Allen Silvers. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War, after returning he was employed by the Ford Motor Company at the Hapeville Plant where he retired after many years. Vernon was a member of the Ball Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by: three sisters, Cleo Herrington, Toy Crump, and Velma Hales; and one brother, Olan Silvers. He is survived by two brothers, Bill Silvers and Paul Silvers; sister, Jerlean Goble; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ball Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Vernon Floyd Silvers.
Service information
Nov 11
Funeral Service
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Thomas Funeral Home
535 Red Bud Rd Ne
Calhoun, GA 30701
535 Red Bud Rd Ne
Calhoun, GA 30701
