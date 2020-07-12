Robert Ray Silvers, 77, of Calhoun, Georgia died Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born on April 23, 1943, in Calhoun, Georgia to the late Floyd and Geneva Parker Silvers. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Bill Silvers, Dorothy Higdon, Shirley Hall, and Patsy Suggs. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Silvers Transportation and he was a member of Crane Eater Community Church. He is survived by his children, Michael and Angela Silvers, Brian and Jennifer Silvers, Kim and Justin Hawkins, Tim Silvers, Michelle Johnson, and Angela Payne; grandchildren, Haley Silvers, Dalyn Silvers, Jaxson Silvers, Will Hawkins, Luke Hawkins, Dallas Rutledge, and Daleigh Higgins; great-grandchild, Sylas Jones; two sisters; Dymple Brown and Charlotte Miller, mother of his children, Jean Silvers, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive. A service to celebrate his life will be held, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1:00 PM from the sanctuary of Crane Eater Community Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Robert Ray Silvers.
