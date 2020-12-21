Mrs. Nellie Ruth Tatum Silvers, 86, of Ranger, Georgia passed away at her residence on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Mrs. Silvers was born in Pickens County, Georgia on October 28, 1934, daughter of the late Leon and Wincie Pauline Wyatt Tatum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Eugene Silvers. In addition to being a homemaker, prior to retirement, she was employed by the Gordon County School System at Fairmount Elementary School and had served as a substitute teacher, library aide, and lunchroom worker. She was a devout Christian and was a faithful member of Fairview Church of God. Survivors include her daughters; Wanda (Harrison) Parker of Chatsworth, Sheri (Michael) Ponders of Chatsworth, Cindy (John) Howard of Richmond Hill and Christie (Larry) Temples of Ranger, son; Michael Silvers of Ranger, sisters; Willene Young and Marcelle (Johnny) Elrod, brothers; James (Sandra) Tatum, Gordon (Dolly) Tatum, Ed (Stella) Tatum, Leonard (Judy) Tatum, David (Paula) Tatum and Tony (Judy) Tatum. Eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive. Funeral services for Mrs. Nellie Ruth Tatum Silvers will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 4:00 PM from Fairview Church of God with Rev. Terry Jones, Rev. Eddie Umbehant officiating. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery with Rev. Johnny Parker officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 23rd between the hours of 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM at Fairview Church of God, 3050 Taylor Town Road NE, Ranger, Georgia 30734. Online condolences may be expressed and the guest book signed at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Nellie Ruth Tatum Silvers of Ranger.
Service information
Dec 23
Visitation
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
11:00AM-4:00PM
Fairview Church of God
3050 Taylortown Road
Ranger, GA 30734
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
4:00PM
Fairview Church of God
3050 Taylortown Road
Ranger, GA 30734
