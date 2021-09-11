Jackie Eugene Silvers, age 79 of Calhoun, Ga passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at home. Following a short period of declining health. Jackie was born on August 3, 1942, in Carter's, Ga late son of the late J.W. Silvers and Dimple Fields Silvers. In addition to his parents, Jackie was also preceded in death by his brothers, Donnie L. Silvers, and Sammy C. Silvers. Jackie was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Monroe and Julia Pitts of Calhoun. Jackie owned and operated an Auto Body Shop, and would later retire from Shaw Industries. He was a member of Meadowdale Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and working to restore cars. Jackie is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Linda Margaret Silvers of Calhoun; one daughter Lisa C Autry (Mark) of Plainville, Ga; one son Darryl E Silvers of Calhoun; two grandchildren Jeffrey Autry, and Leanne Autry (Dylan Smith). Three great grandchildren Hayden Autry, Emma Flanagan, and Acelynn Flanagan. He is also survived by two Sister-in-laws Barbara Walraven, and Faye Youell (Vernon). Nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Funeral Services were conducted on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 2 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Garry Tate and Brian Holland officiating. Interment followed in Chandler Cemetery. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Jackie Eugene Silvers.

To plant a tree in memory of Jackie Silvers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

