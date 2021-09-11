Jackie Eugene Silvers, age 79 of Calhoun, Ga passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at home. Following a short period of declining health. Jackie was born on August 3, 1942, in Carter's, Ga late son of the late J.W. Silvers and Dimple Fields Silvers. In addition to his parents, Jackie was also preceded in death by his brothers, Donnie L. Silvers, and Sammy C. Silvers. Jackie was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Monroe and Julia Pitts of Calhoun. Jackie owned and operated an Auto Body Shop, and would later retire from Shaw Industries. He was a member of Meadowdale Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and working to restore cars. Jackie is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Linda Margaret Silvers of Calhoun; one daughter Lisa C Autry (Mark) of Plainville, Ga; one son Darryl E Silvers of Calhoun; two grandchildren Jeffrey Autry, and Leanne Autry (Dylan Smith). Three great grandchildren Hayden Autry, Emma Flanagan, and Acelynn Flanagan. He is also survived by two Sister-in-laws Barbara Walraven, and Faye Youell (Vernon). Nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Funeral Services were conducted on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 2 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Garry Tate and Brian Holland officiating. Interment followed in Chandler Cemetery. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Jackie Eugene Silvers.
Most Popular
Articles
- Saturday in the ICU
- COVID claims life of young Shorter University coach as infections rise; friends seek help with funeral expenses
- Police: Man found trafficking drugs at Marietta apartment with child living in storage closet
- Elderly man dies in Walker County jail a day after being arrested
- Cedartown man killed in multi-vehicle wreck
- 20-year-old Rome man pleads guilty to assaulting 3 young women, sentenced to 20 years in prison
- UPDATED: Floyd County police find guardians of 4-year-old found walking on Maple Road
- 6 more COVID-19 Deaths in Floyd County, Gov. Kemp says he will 'pursue every legal option' to fight Biden COVID-19 vaccination, testing mandates
- Two arrested in Woodstock stabbing, authorities say
- Weekend packed with events
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.