Barbara Siders, Ann Barbara Ann Siders, 92, of Calhoun, GA died March 26, 2022. Services were held at 3 PM, on March 29, 2022 at Fain Cemetery. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Siders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription