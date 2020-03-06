Sandra Kay Dukes Shride, 38, of Cartersville, formerly of Calhoun, went to be with the Good Lord, and her mother on February 29, 2020. Sandra resided in Cartersville, Georgia with her husband Josh, and her two children, Isaac, and Paisley. Mrs. Shride was born on Morristown, TN on September 23, 1981, to Brenda and Fred Dukes. She graduated from Gordon Central High School in 2000, and from Georgia Highlands College with a degree in Dental Hygiene in 2007. Sandra was married on May 4th, 2002 to Joshua D. Shride. She was a loving Mother, Daughter, and Wife who was loved by many friends and family. Sandra leaves behind her father, Fred E. Dukes of Fairmount, Ga., her husband Joshua Shride, and son and daughter, Isaac and Paisley, all of Cartersville, GA. A graveside services for Sandra Kay Dukes Shride will be held Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Haven of Rest Memorial Park, 3736 Red Bud Road NE, Calhoun, GA 30701. Rev. Anthony Jeffords will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shride family on Sandra's obituary page at www.maxbrannonandsons.com to help with family expenses. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Sandra Kay Dukes Shride.

Service information

Mar 7
Graveside Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
1:00PM
Haven of Rest Memorial Park
3736 Red Bud Rd.
Calhoun, GA 30701
