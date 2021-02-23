Mrs. Sue Noland "Granny" Shook, age 84, of White, Georgia, departed this life Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at her residence. Granny was born June 22, 1936 in Murray County, Georgia, a daughter of the late Frank and Lillie Bell Noland. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Lee Shook, a grandson, Phillip Bagley, sons-in-law, J.R. Hibberts and Edwin Pope, sisters and brothers-in-law, Eunice Bowman, Myrtle and Thomas C. Shook, Lillie Mae and Paul Fields, Lellar and Claude Overby, brothers and sisters-in-law, Leonard Noland, Everett and Naomi Noland, Frank and Lillian Noland, Jr., Vernon Noland, Bill and Helen Noland, Tye Noland, Jay Noland and Arthur Noland. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Ruth Hibbets of Fairmount, GA, Johnnie Pope of Cartersville, GA, Shirley Mealor of Fairmount, GA, Geneva and Ricky Bagley of Taylorsville, GA, and Martha and Ronnie Poole of White, GA; fourteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren and fourteen great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sue Noland "Granny" Shook will be held Saturday morning, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 o'clock a.m. at Ponders Fairmount Chapel, 2566 Hwy. 411, Fairmount, GA, 30139, with Reverend Tim Garrett officiating. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at Woffords Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery in White, Georgia, with, Jason Hibberts, Cody Copeland, Ronnie Poole, Jr., Jessie Shook, Mike Pope, Andy Lowe, James Lowe and J.R. Hibberts, Jr. honored to serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Ponders Fairmount Chapel after 6:00 o'clock p.m. Thursday until the service hour on Saturday morning. Due to the National health crisis and the Covid-19 virus, masks must be worn properly at all times and social distancing must be observed when visiting the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by, Ponders Fairmount Chapel 2566 Hwy 411 Fairmount GA 30139 706-337-3784 www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org and www.ogr.org
