Lanny Shaw, age 65 of Fairmount, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Lanny was born on January 4, 1955 in Georgia to the late Charles Shaw and Eunice Green Shaw. He was also preceded in death by his step-son, Michael Nation. He was employed by Basic Ready Mix. Survivors include: his wife, Lisa Smith Shaw; step-son, Terry Lee Russell; two sisters, Charlene Black and Darlene Strickland; and grandchildren, Brody Russell, McKinsey Nation, and Bray Russell. A celebration of life was conducted on Saturday, December 19, 2020. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Lanny Shaw.
