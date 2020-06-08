Vernon Serritt, Lee Vernon Lee Serritt, 80, of Calhoun, GA died June 07, 2020. Services were held at 1:00 PM, on June 10, 2020 at Chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
Service information
Jun 9
Visitation
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Jun 10
Funeral Service
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
