Pam "Mammy" Scott, aged 69, passed away suddenly at Advent Health Gordon Hospital on March 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Pam was born on March 26, 1952, in Floyd County, daughter of the late Al Ferguson and Hazel Terrell. In addition to her parents, Pam is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Albert "Max" Scott; her daughter, Terri Autrey; and a grandson, Kelly Scott. Pam was a graduate of Armuchee High School. She had a long and fulfilling career working for Crown Craft, Echota Fabrics, and then just prior to her retirement she worked for the Magistrate Court in Gordon County. After her retirement, she enjoyed working at Fields Ferry and volunteering with the Board of Elections as a poll worker. Pam was a dedicated grandmother and great grandmother: she never missed one of the grandchildren's sporting events. Pam is survived by two daughters: Sket Angland and her husband Jamey of Plainville, and Pachis Berner of Plainville; one brother, Anthony Palmer of Armuchee, three sisters: Robbie Fowler of Shannon, Audrey Willerson of Armuchee, and Kim Ferguson, two grandchildren: Spencer Angland, and his fiancée Belle Silver, and Walker Angland, and his significant other Brooke Burgess; six great grandchildren: Ladonna Hawkins; Alexis Owens and her fiancé Ross Clifton, Aryian Berner, Blayse Berner, Chris Scott, and Sierra Scott.Three great-great grandchildren, Lucas Hawkins, Levi Hawkins, and Ledge Hawkins also survive. A Celebration of Life was held at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, March 26th at 2pm with the Reverend Dutch Scott officiating. The family received friends from 12pm-2pm at Thomas Funeral Home. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Pam "Mammy" Scott.
