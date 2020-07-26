Kenneth Scott, age 79 of Calhoun, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at AdventHealth Gordon following a long period of declining health. Kenneth was born in Gordon County, GA on March 11, 1941, son of the late Colquitt Wilson Scott and the late Gladys Tatum Scott. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Molean Anne Glad. Kenneth was of the Baptist faith. Kenneth graduated Red Bud High School and Southern Institute of Technology and served in the United States Air Force. His career was with Atlanta Gas Light and in the field of Heating Ventilating and Air Conditioning. Survivors include: his children, Michael Scott and his wife Dana, Tina Sobolewski and her husband Tom, Mitchell Scott, and Jamie Scott; one sister, Jeri Gurley; four brothers, Rayford Scott, Duane Scott, Waymond Scott, and Clinton Scott; grandchildren, Matthew Scott and his wife Lisa, Ashley Scott, and Paige Roland and her husband Seth; great-grandchildren, Lucas Santizo, Zoe Roland, Elena Santizo, Alice Roland, and Aria Cordovi; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins also survive. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, July 31st at 2 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Williams, pastor of Belmont Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Pallbearers serving include: Suresh Doss, Jerry Williams, Don Millsaps, Tracy Tatum, Matthew Scott, and Dutch Scott. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 31st from 12 PM until the funeral hour at 2 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Kenneth Scott.
