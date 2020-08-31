James Kelly Scott, age 45 of Fairmount, GA, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at his residence. James was born on December 29, 1974 in Rome, GA, son of Bobby Wayne Posey and Linda Bohannon Posey. He was a lifetime resident of Gordon County, GA and worked as a farmer. James was a member of Meadowdale Baptist Church and Missionaries on Bikes. James was preceded in death by: a sister, Kitty Deshea Scott; and nephew, Wayne Shon Blake Carver. James is survived by: his parents, Bobby Wayne and Linda Sue Posey; his wife, Maria Elena Scott; son, Christopher Wayne Scott and his wife Shana Cagle Scott; daughter, Sierra Cheyenne Scott; granddaughter, Maya Elizabeth Scott; sister, Melessia Sherman; niece, Ladonna Hawkins; and great-nephews, Lucas Hawkins, Levi Hawkins, and Ledger Hawkins. A celebration of the life of James will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1 PM at Meadowdale Baptist Church with Dr. Steven Pearson and Brian Holland officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are: Angelo Amos, William Boswell, Caden Parker, Kahtrina Lowery, David Knight, and Lanier Roland. You may leave the Scott family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of James Kelly Scott.
