Tammy Mulkey Sanford, 55, of Ranger, Georgia died Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born on May 17, 1965 in Calhoun, Georgia to Donald and Sylvia Mulkey. She worked at Georgia Bank and Trust for many years. After her retirement from the bank she worked with her family at Trilake Tufters. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, craftwork, and camping. She was a member of Fairview Church of God. She is survived by her husband of 33 years Jeff Sanford; son and daughter-in-law, Coby and Siarra Sanford; father and mother, Donald and Sylvia Mulkey; brothers and sister-in-law, Timmy and Tricia Mulkey and Terry Mulkey; sister and brother-in-law, Tina and Michael Wigington; Father-in-law and mother-in-law, Grady and Geraldine Sanford; Brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Grady Jr and Raina Sanford; nieces and nephews, Kristin and Dustin Mulkey, Whitney Cordell, Christopher Fletcher, Stephaine Jackson, Brent and Elex Sanford. A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM from Pleasant Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Kenny Sheriff and Johnny Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Haven of Rest Memorial Park with Bishop Terry Jones officiating. Pallbearers include, Michael Lee, Mitchell Lee, Chris Fletcher, Steve Fain, Greg Holcomb, and Grady Sanford Jr. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM from Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Her body will lie in state Thursday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. To leave condolences and sign the online guestbook please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Tammy Mulkey Sanford.
