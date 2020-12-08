Bettye (Bagley) Rome, 91, of Calhoun, GA died Monday, December 7, 2020.She was born on January 9, 1929 in Calhoun, GA to the late Henry Grady Bagley and Nancy Elizabeth Dillard. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Rome; sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and William Harvey Walker; brother and sister-in-law, William Ralph and Ophelia Lewis Bagley. She is survived by her son, Kim Muse; grandchildren, Brad Brown and Nick Muse; several nieces and nephews also survive. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, followed by a graveside at 1:00 PM at Fain Cemetery with Rev. Bert Vaughn officiating. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Bettye (Muse) Rome. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bettye (Bagley) Rome, please visit our floral store.
