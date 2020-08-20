Mrs. Shirley Mae (Dodd) Roland, 82, of Calhoun, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living of Calhoun. Shirley was born in Gordon County, Georgia on July 2, 1938, daughter of the late Roy H. and Ethel Bagley Dodd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Roland in 2010 and by a granddaughter, Kimberly Mullins, two sisters; Charlene Fain and Melba Dodd; four brothers, Waylon, Harold, Harlan and Bill Dodd. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Mohawk Industries. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed working in her yard and having her morning coffee on her front porch. Survivors include one daughter; Kathy Roland Mullins and her husband Steve; three sons; Lanier Roland and his wife Susan, Phil Roland and his wife Suzanne and Mitch Roland and his wife Donna, grandchildren and their spouse; Zac (Katherine) Roland, Becki (Sherman) Hall, Jeni (Brandon) Knight, Wes (Heather) Roland, Beth Mullins Wright, Shelly (Greg) Richmond, Stephanie (Derek) Smith, Gib (Katy Beth) Roland, Lauren (Garrett) Weaver and Christina (Jordan) Talley, great-grandchildren; Avery and Shepherd Roland, Sulli, Jasper and Emery Knight, Jacob and Britton Wright, River and Lakelin Hall, Ava and Maclynn Roland, Boston Ferenti, Logan Smith, Henley, and Harper Roland, four sisters; Evelyn Oliver, Faye (Doug) Estes, Hope (Gary) Lewis, and Carol Puckett, three brothers; C.J. (Cindy) Dodd, Ronnie (Melissa) Dodd and Ford Dodd, sister-in-law; Maybelle Dodd Knight along with other relatives and friends. A service to celebrate the life of Shirley Mae (Dodd) Roland will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 3:00 PM from Meadowdale Baptist Church, 1811 Rome Road SW, Calhoun, Georgia 30701. With Rev(s) Wesley Hunt and Eddie Brannon officiating. Interment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Pallbearers serving will include; Gib Roland, Zac Roland, Wes Roland, Brandon Knight, Sherman Hall, Jordan Talley, Garrett Weaver, Greg Richmond, and Derek Smith. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Meadowdale Baptist Church between the hours of 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM. The family would like to thank the staff of Morning Pointe Assisted Living of Calhoun and Homespun Hospice for their compassionate care and support. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Mrs. Shirley Mae (Dodd) Roland.
