Barbara Ann Roland, age 81 of Calhoun, GA, passed away peacefully of natural causes at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Barbara was born on December 18, 1938 in Dalton, GA, daughter of the late Teola Davis. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Donna Adams. Barbara was a graduate of Calhoun High School, where she played defense for the Lady Jackets Basketball team. She loved the Golden State Warriors and enjoyed watching Tiger Woods. She was renowned for her cooking and always made each of her family members' favorite dish for the holidays. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a fierce supporter of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Barbara is survived by: her husband of 61 years, Travis Roland; son, John Herrington; two daughters, Tammy Elrod and her husband Danny and Dana Curtis; grandchildren, Dr. Dustin French, Annie Foreman and her husband Cliff, Landon Curtis, and Carly Curtis; two great-grandchildren, Ethan Foreman and Winston Foreman; and sister, Glenda Lusk. Funeral Services were conducted on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Lamar Curtis, Dr. Bert Vaughn, Diane Smith, Carly Curtis/Annie Foreman, and Genia Kirby officiating. Interment followed in Gordon Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers serving included: Chuck Kirby, Seth Roland, Marvin Nix, Cliff Foreman, Bobby Lofty, and Rodney Curtis. Honorary Pallbearers in addition to nephews were: Dr. James Thomas Palmer, James Thomas Palmer, Jr., Ron Curtis, Chris Callahan, Derrick Curtis, Chase Kirby, Larry House, and Da'Rick Rogers. The family received friends on Thursday from 10 AM until the funeral hour at 1 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. A special thanks to Compassus Hospice and Linda Church (Care at Home) for all of their love and support. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Barbara Ann Roland.
Service information
Nov 19
Visitation
Thursday, November 19, 2020
10:00AM-1:00PM
10:00AM-1:00PM
Thomas Funeral Home
535 Red Bud Rd Ne
Calhoun, GA 30701
535 Red Bud Rd Ne
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 19
Funeral Service
Thursday, November 19, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Thomas Funeral Home
535 Red Bud Rd Ne
Calhoun, GA 30701
535 Red Bud Rd Ne
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Floyd County begins recount process for all races after audit uncovered 2,500-plus missing votes
- Rome teen wanted by Alabama authorities
- Christmas movie filmed in Walker County release on Nov. 17
- County employee pleads guilty to providing drugs to inmates working at recycling center
- Filming returns to Rome after COVID-19 hiatus
- 2 arrested after Mt. Alto home search
- 2 facing felony drug charges
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday November 15, 8 a.m.
- Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in Floyd County
- Woman charged with writing fake prescriptions