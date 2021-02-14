Mr. William Earl "Will" Rogers, II, age 60 of Fairmount, Georgia, departed this life, Saturday February 13, 2021 at the Wellstar Cobb Austell Hospital in Austell, Georgia. Will was born October 6, 1960 in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He was a 1979 graduate of Chartiers Valley High School in Bridgeville, PA, and earned a degree as a machinist at Parkway West Career and Technology Center in Oakdale, PA. Will was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, camping, hiking and anything outdoors. He had rather be in the woods than in a group of people. He was very proud of being an Eagle Scout. He was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa Florence Qualtiere Rogers and two beloved pet dogs, Buddy and Augi Dog. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Porter Rogers of the residence; son, William Travis Rogers of Dahlonega, GA; father, Dean William Rogers of Pittsburg, PA; sisters, Mary Jo Rogers of Pittsburg, PA, Cindy Rogers and Steve Ellis of Norman, OK; brothers, Dean and Kirsten of Bridgeville, PA, Mike Rogers of Pittsburg, PA, and Mark and Lil Rogers of Orlando, FL; his two beloved Airedale Terriers, Ivan and Roxie; several nieces and nephews. No services will be held at the time. Due to the National health crisis and the Covid-19 virus, masks must be worn properly at all times and social distancing must be observed when visiting the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by, Ponders Calhoun Chapel 675 Jolly Rd Calhoun GA 30701 www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org and www.ogr.org
