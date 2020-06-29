Eva Lou Hyde Rogers, age 89, of Calhoun, GA, formerly of McMinn County, Passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Hospice of Chattanooga A native of Athens, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Catherine Wise Hyde. She was preceded in death by her husband the Rev. Doyle Calvin Rogers, 3 grandchildren, Jeremy, Steven and Elliott, daughter in-law Sharon Rogers and 2 brothers, Johnny Hyde and Albert 'Junior' Hyde. Eva was associated with Cumberland Mills Carpets in Dalton, Ga and was a member of Short Creek Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter Susan Swann and husband Andy of Calhoun, GA; sons, Gary Rogers and Michael Rogers both of Chatsworth, GA; grandchildren, Dusty Smith and husband Jeremy, Lori Shadowens and husband Daniel, Craig Cochran and wife Traci, Jacob Swann and wife Alicia; great grandchildren, Ethan, Hallie, Elijah, Brayden, Tadarius and Kaylee; along with 1 brother Robert Hyde and several nieces and nephews. There will be no formal visitation. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 2 at 1 pm at Idlewild Cemetery with Rev. Carll Converse officiating. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com. Ziegler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Eva Lou Hyde Rogers.
