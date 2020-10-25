Allen Ray Robinson, 60, of Calhoun, GA died Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born on March 15, 1960 in Maryville, TN to Marie Robinson and the late Ray Robinson. He was preceded in death by sister, Carol Dean Robinson. He is survived by his wife, Debra Kay Robinson; sons and daughter-in-law, Allen R Robinson Jr and Bailey Robinson, Matthew A Robinson; daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Tyler Cochran, brothers and sisters-in-law, Billy and Charlen Robinson, Marty Robinson, Danny Robinson, Roger and Brandi Robinson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ann and Eddie Falls, Norma and Mark Padgett; grandchildren, Athens Parker, Carter Parker, Maddie Cochran, and Blakely Cochran. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 21 and Thursday, October 22 at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The Graveside service will be Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM from the graveside at Haven of Rest Memorial Park with Rev. Eddie Falls officiating. Pallbearers include, Jonathon Falls, Jeremy Falls, Joey King, Michael Mitchell, Eddie Padgett, and River Farmer. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Allen Ray Robinson.
