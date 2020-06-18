Avery Roberts, Avery Roberts, 64, of Calhoun, GA died June 17, 2020. Services were held at 2:00 PM, on June 22, 2020 at chapel of Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
Service information
Jun 22
Visitation
Monday, June 22, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Jun 22
Memorial Service
Monday, June 22, 2020
7:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
