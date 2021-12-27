Patricia Doreen Borgersen Richardson, age 68 of Calhoun, GA, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at AdventHealth Gordon. Pat was born on August 6, 1953 in Cortland, NY, daughter of Bruce Borgersen and Jeanette Maricle Borgerson. She graduated from Pioneer Valley Academy in Massachusetts in 1971 and from Southern Adventist Nursing College in 1991. She was an RN at Gordon and Hamilton Hospitals and in Orlando, FL for years. In addition to her parents, Pat is survived: by her husband of 49 years, Dwight Richardson of Calhoun, GA; two children, Monica (Mike) Fleischmann of Calhoun, GA and Lyle (Sandra) Richardson of Wesley Chapel, FL; two grandchildren, Ansley Fleischmann and Colin Fleischmann of Calhoun, GA; one brother, Robert (Barb) Borgersen of NC; brother-in-law, Dale (Arlene) Richardson of Fort Collins, CO; and several nephews also survive. She was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Her wish was to be cremated and there will be a private service in her honor only. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Patricia Doreen Borgersen Richardson.
