Thomas Edward Rice (b Nov.27, 1941) died November 10, 2020 at the age of 78 with his wife, Delores, by his side. Married 61 years to his lifelong sweetheart, he is also survived by his children Tim Rice (Tina) of Epworth, Ga., Tammy Rice of Dalton, Ga and Tracy Cochran (Eric) of Calhoun. He is also survived by his grandchildren who were the delight of his life, Katie Rice, Melissa Rice (Luke), Abigail Williams (Zach), Daniel Rice, Ana Rodriguez, Cecilia Rodriguez, Thomas Gray (Alexis) and Cassie Wortendyke (Peter), his two surviving brothers Dan Rice (Betty Jean) and Parks Rice. He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Lucy Rice and his brother Peyton Rice. A most beloved husband, father, and grandfather Thomas was a retired Navy man, educator, football coach, fisherman, and a UGA Dawgs fan like few others. "Coach Rice" loved traveling with his wife and holidays with his family, and he will be missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM from Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Due to the National health crisis and the COVID-19 virus, mask must be worn at all times and social distancing guidelines must be observed when visiting the funeral home. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Thomas Edward Rice.
Service information
Nov 12
Visitation
Thursday, November 12, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home
705 Old Red Bud Road
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 13
Graveside Service
Friday, November 13, 2020
11:00AM
Haven of Rest Memorial Park
3736 Red Bud Rd.
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
