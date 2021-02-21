Michael Lee Rhodes, age 41, of Calhoun, passed away suddenly Saturday, February 20, 2021. Michael was born December 30, 1979 in Whitfield County, son of Robert Michael Rhodes and Mary Ann Postell. He was a fork lift driver for Nourison Industries at the time of his death. Michael loved hunting, fishing, camping, the Dallas Cowboys and the Georgia Bulldogs. He loved his family deeply. He is survived by his wife, Krystin Rhodes; father, Michael Rhodes; mother, Mary Ann Walls and her husband Dennis; two sons, Christopher Ellis and Derrick Ellis; one daughter, Michaela Rhodes; three brothers, Robert Rhodes, David Rhodes and Kelvin Postell and his wife Kayla; one sister, Vanessa Rhodes, his mother-in-law, Kim Ellis and a special friend, Austin Kennedy. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday February 25th at 5pm from the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Fuller officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 2pm until 5pm at the funeral home. You may send condolences to the family at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Due to the ongoing national health crisis, face coverings must be properly worn by all those who plan to attend. Social distancing guidelines must be followed at all times while attending the service. Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Michael Lee Rhodes.
