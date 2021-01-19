Mrs. Shirley Ruth Randolph, 78, of Adairsville, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at her residence following several years of declining health. Mrs. Randolph was born on April 18, 1942, the daughter of the late Richard Rainey and Ruby Oogles Rainey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Floyd Randolph on November 19, 1994. Survivors include four daughters, Trisha (Robert) Hammonds, Telina (Michael) McCoy, Mariea Sholtz, Rita (Ken Buttram) Hall; four sons, Lamar (Robin) Randolph, Rickey (Debbie) Randolph, Thomas Randolph, and Pete Roberts; sisters, Dimple (Junior) Moorehead, Martha Boling; brother, Milton (Pam) Rainey; grandchildren, Justin (Anzie) McCoy, Alicia (Joey) Timms, Crystal (Robbie) Bagley, Hannah (Gordon) Daniel, Kimberly (Courtney) Spears, Nina (Justin) Garland, Michael (Tanya) McCoy, Chelsea (Jacob) Bates, Angel (Dylan) Pearce, Alyssa Jones, Marisa (Adam) Bagley, Mackenzlee Roach, Chloe Roach, Sarah (Craig) Owens, Ashlee Roach, Josh (Tiffany) Randolph, Amber Randolph and Kaitlyn Roach; 28 great-grandchildren, her fur baby, Charlie Brown; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Funeral services for Shirley Ruth Rainey Randolph will be conducted Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Cohutta Hills Community Church, 5551 Red Clay Road, Cohutta, Georgia, with Rev. Craig Owens officiating. Interment will follow in Cochran Cemetery, Hwy 225 South, Chatsworth, Georgia. Pallbearers serving will include Joey Timms, Troy Wilson, Robbie Bagley, Chelsea Bates, Jacob Bates, Alicia Tims, Gordon Daniel, Courtney Spears, Josh Randolph, and Dewayne Randolph. Mrs. Randolph's body will be placed in state at Cohutta Hills Community Church, Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Friday, January 15, 2021, from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM and remain there until the funeral hour at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 16, 2021. Online condolences may be express and the guestbook signed at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the Randolph family.
