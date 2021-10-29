Sorry, an error occurred.
Vera Ramey, Cuzzort Vera Cuzzort Ramey, 72, of Calhoun, GA died October 29, 2021. Private services will be held. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
