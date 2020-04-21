Survived by his wife, Lois Raley of the The Villages, FL; daughters, Jennifer A. Hohman (Rod) of Elkhart, IN, and Michelle L. Schwindaman (Mike) of Cassopolis, MI; two step-children, Marit Mniszewski-Silvers (Christopher) of Canton, GA, and Stephen Mniszewski of Atlanta, GA; one sister, Leanne Guinn (William) of Norman, OK; three granddaughters, five grandsons, one great grandchild, and his little dachshund Ears Walker Raley. He was preceded by his parents, Charles and Lillian Raley of Kewanee, IL, and one sister Marsha Sutton of Elkhart, IN. He was a graduate of Parsons College, Fairfield, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. For the majority of his career, Mr. Raley served in the credit industry as corporate credit manager of the Lasalle Deitch Corp. (Elkhart, IN) and Carriage Industries (Calhoun, GA). Within the credit industry, he served in many leadership positions. He was the president of MHRV Credit Group and Southeast Manufacturing Housing Credit Group. In addition, he was the VP and Secretary of many other credit groups and organizations. He was a member of the Homecenters Credit Group. He also sat on numerous corporate boards throughout the country. He aided many startup companies to success. Mr. Raley believed in being active in his community. He served as president of the United Way, Calhoun, GA. In his role with the United Way, he started a legacy as the originator of the Unity Run. Over 20 years later, this annual event still raises money for the community today. He was an avid runner and was invited to be one of the runners for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics Torch Relay through Calhoun, GA. He was successful in his run across Georgia and completed ten Peachtree road races. Before moving to GA, he taught downhill skiing in Michigan and out west. He loved to travel and always had a witty quick humor in any situation and that is one reason everyone enjoyed being around him. He inspired many runners, golfers, and downhill skiers with his sense of adventure. After retirement, he went into real estate sales in Calhoun, GA, working with his wife. They were a successful team. He also became active in the Republican Party and was looking forward voting for Trump in 2020. Moving to the villages in 2015, he enjoyed golf, bocce, and eating out at many of the fine restaurants. Donations to celebrate his life may be sent to American Cancer Society, The Hope Lodge, Tampa, FL. He will be laid to rest December 3, 2020 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Confirmed: 12 patients, 4 employees positive at Calhoun Health Care Center; 1 death
- Thieves take more than $47,000 worth of puppies from store
- Rome mother, son die in Redmond Circle wreck
- Two more charged in local sex sting
- Report: Man threatened to get his gun and "shoot everyone" at Walmart
- Elizabeth Crumbly: Rest in peace, friend
- National Weather Service: April 12 tornado began in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., crossed state line into Tennessee
- Kemp’s move surprising for Rome, Floyd County leaders
- Two more Floyd County residents die from complications resulting from COVID-19 infection
- Georgia to reopen some businesses as early as Friday