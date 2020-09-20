Betty Jean Raines

Betty Jean Blankenship Raines, of Calhoun, GA, died Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born in Gordon County on March 2, 1937 to the late William Walter and Laura Pearl Bell Blankenship. Prior to his death in 2017, Betty ministered alongside her husband, Rev. Luther Raines for sixty-four years. Betty is survived by her son, Ronnie Raines; her grandsons, Rev. Kevin (Gina) Raines and Dustin (Savannah) Raines; her granddaughter, Jessica Gilland; her great-grandchildren, Kolten Raines and Nia Leslie; her sister, Gracie Blankenship Sutherland. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Sugar Valley Old Methodist Church Cemetery. Her grandson, Rev. Kevin Raines, will officiate. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Betty Raines

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Raines as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

