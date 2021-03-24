Mr. George Leroy Quinn, 80, of Dalton, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton. Mr. Quinn was born in Gordon County, Georgia on June 2, 1940, son of the late Mark and Ethel Scott Quinn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Quinn and Jean Densmore; two brothers; C.L. Quinn and Ford Quinn. He was employed with Morgan Corporation in Rydal, Georgia prior to his retirement. Survivors include his wife, Judy Quinn of Dalton, two daughters, Audra Quinn of Ranger and Courtney (Trent) Davidson of San Antonio, Texas; son, Lee Quinn of Pensacola, Florida; stepdaughter, Pam Burnette of Rockwood, TN., and stepson, Wayne (Cathy) Warner of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Whitney Skidmore, Turner Davidson, Michael Davidson; Great-Grandchildren, Kyllie Freeman, Joslyn Harvey, Caiden Warner, Aameriah Crow; great-great-Grand Child, Klay Thunquist; Step Grandchildren, Lyndsey Beard, David Warner; sister-in-law, Viola Quinn. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral service for Mr. George Leroy Quinn will be held Saturday, March 27th at 4:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Sanford and Rev. Ryan Sanford officiating. Interment will follow in Fidelle Cemetery. Pallbearers serving will include Eddie Mauldin, Danny Dickinson, Ed Dickinson and David Crow. The family of George Leroy Quinn will receive friends Friday, March 26th at Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home between the hours of 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM. The Brannon Family and Staff remind anyone in attendance to keep in mind the current guidelines and restrictions set forth by the C.D.C. as it pertains to social gatherings, including social distancing, gathering limits, and face masks. Online condolences may be expressed, and the family register signed at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of George Leroy Quinn, 80, of Dalton.
Service information
Mar 26
Visitation
Friday, March 26, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Mar 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 27, 2021
4:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
