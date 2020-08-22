Patsy Sue Prater, age 81 of Calhoun and Gordon County died Saturday, August 22 after an extended illness. Patsy was born, March 19, 1939 in the old Johnston-Hall Hospital of Calhoun. She was the daughter of the late James Virgil Thomason and Zora Elizabeth Greeson Thomason. Also, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Rex Prater and two brothers, John and James Thomason. Patsy was alumna of Calhoun High School, Class of 1958. As a student there, she was a cheerleader, majorette, and Homecoming Queen for the 1957-1958 school year. She was also selected as Poultry Princess. After graduation she attended the IBM Business School of Atlanta. Later she worked as the coordinator of the First Baptist Church pre-school for 15 years. In the early 1980's Patsy and her husband, Rex began their family business, Prater Carpet and Rug. She worked there until her retirement. Patsy is survived by her son, David Prater of Calhoun and one daughter, Charme Prater Allen and her husband, Kevin of Knoxville; one sister, Martha Miller and her husband Mike of Calhoun; two grandsons, Prater Knight and Ransom Knight of Knoxville; two sisters in law, Judy and Margaret Thomason of Calhoun. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, August 26th at the Belvedere Pavilion in Chandler Cemetery with Dr. John Barber and Dr. Bert Vaughn officiating. Interment will be in the Prater family lot in Chandler Cemetery. Attendees are respectfully requested to observe Covid precautions of wearing masks and distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church or the Parkinson's Foundation. The Prater family extends a special thank you to the staff of Morning Point of Calhoun for their compassionate care of Patsy during her residency. Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Patsy Sue Prater.
