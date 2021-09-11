Fredrick Richard "Fred" Prater, age 82, of Calhoun, well-known businessman and co-owner of Prater Ford, passed away Saturday September 11th at Advent Gordon. Fred was born July 25, 1939, in Gordon County, son of the late Gaines Olsen Prater and Willie Bill Smith Prater. He was a 1958 graduate of Calhoun High School. Fred was alumnus of West Georgia College part of the University of Georgia System; Fred also attended the University of Georgia. He proudly served his Country and his State as a Lieutenant in the Georgia National Guard, 1st Battalion, 108th Armored Division. Fred was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Calhoun. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Hope McCurdy Prater in February 1997 and a stepson, Anthony Jerome Moore in December 2016. He is survived by his wife Retha Prater; one son, Frederick Richard Prater II; one daughter, Paula Prater Gunter; One brother, Jimmy Olsen Prater and his wife Judy; two sister, Jan Williams and Joan Barker and her husband John; eight grandchildren, Bradley Gaines Weaver, Frederick Richard Prater III, William Collins Prater, Jaxon Henry Prater, Jackson Cayman Moore, Anthony Zachariah Moore, Carrie Renee Timms, and Amber Cheyann Dendy. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday September 14th at 3pm from the First United Methodist Church with Dr. Brian Clark officiating. Burial was in the Prater Family Lot in Chandler Cemetery. Grandsons, Frederick Richard Prater III, William Collins, Jaxon Henry Prater, Bradley Gaines Weaver, Anthony Zachariah Moore, and Cayman Jackson Moore served as pallbearers. You may send condolences to the family at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Fredrick Richard "Fred" Prater.
