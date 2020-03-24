Mrs. Genevieve "Genny" Holsomback Poplin, 85, of Dalton, passed away Thursday, March 19th, at her residence. She is the daughter of the late Ophelia Patterson Holsomback and William "Bill" Holsomback and was preceded in death by her husband, Donald McKay Poplin and their daughter, LaDonna Kaye Poplin, and brothers, Roy Holsomback and G.W. "Dub" Holsomback. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Tammy Poplin of Dalton, and two very special granddaughters Molly Poplin of Dalton and Emily Poplin Elliott and her husband Jacob Elliott of Dahlonega, sister-in-laws Bennie Poplin of Statesville, N.C. and Sue Holsomback of Dalton, along with many special cousins, nieces, and nephews. Genny had a love for travel and had recently visited her 50th State with her family. She enjoyed many travels with her husband Don and her Senior Adult friends at First Baptist Church of Dalton and Dalton Senior Center. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and had been able to go to many of their Spring Trainings, and countless Atlanta Braves Ballgames. She loved to garden all of the time, as well as fishing and crafting. Genny graduated in 1957 from Berry College with a Bachelor of Education Degree, and received her Masters of Education from Georgia State University in 1979. Her teaching career began at Sugar Valley High School, then Valley Point Elementary and later to Dug Gap Elementary School. She retired after 31 years of teaching, and was always proud to say that she remembered every student that she taught. A private family graveside service will be held at Sugar Valley Baptist Church Cemetery on Monday afternoon. The family will announce a memorial service at a later date. Expressions of love and sympathy may be made through memorials to Dalton First Baptist Church Music Ministry, P.O. Box 827, Dalton, GA 30722-0827. Love Funeral Home, 706-278-3313.
