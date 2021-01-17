Candy Peterson, 55, of Adairsville, GA died Saturday, January 16, 2021, after a 5-month illness. She was born on May 25, 1965, in Haverty Grace, Maryland to the late Allen Tate Sr. and Virginia Bomen. She was preceded in death by, daughter, Kassandra Reed; brother, Tommy (Mary) Tate; sister, Debbie Sue Tate; brother-in-law, Randy Reed. She is survived by her son, Jedadia (Alicia) Peterson; daughters, Virginia (Steven) Brackett and Myriah (Preston) Sneed; brothers, Allen (Dena) Tate and Walter (Brandi) Watkins; sisters, Marilyn Tate Houser; grandchildren, Charlotte Peterson, Dayton, Noah, Wendy, Jedadia Leiva, Willow, Alannah, Levi Dietrich, Cy Sollicito, Memphis, Savannah, and Jackson Brackett; several friends and other family members also survive. To honor her wishes her body was cremated and all services are private. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Candy Peterson.
