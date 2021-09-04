Sharon Marie Burrus Payne

Mrs. Sharon Marie Burrus Payne, age 69, of Calhoun, GA, departed this life, Friday September 3, 2021, at Advent Gordon Hospital. She was born October 17, 1951, in Washington D.C., a daughter of the late Amos Lloyd and Thelma Grace Burrus. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Shelia Rose Gargiulo. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Doug Bryan Swift of Rockmart, GA, Tommy Shane and Jade Swift, Roy Thomas and Cathy Payne; daughter, Shauna Marie Swift all of Calhoun, GA; 16 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, special great grandchild Blakely Grace Banks. Service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sharon Marie Burns Payne will be held Tuesday September 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from the Heritage Baptist Church 345 Curtis Parkway Calhoun GA 30701 with Pastor Shane Parrott and Pastor Mark Kirby officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Shriners Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Ponders Calhoun Chapel, 675 Jolly Road, Calhoun, Georgia, 30701, 706-625-7577.

