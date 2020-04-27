Jimmy Milton Payne, age 79 of Calhoun, GA, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at AdventHealth Gordon. Jimmy was born on June 8, 1940 in Gordon County, GA to the late Robert L. Payne and Evelyn Hendrix Payne. Jimmy was owner and operator of Jimmy Payne's Coast to Coast and was a member of Nellie Peter's Methodist Church. He loved antique automobiles and baseball. Jimmy is survived by: his wife of 57 years, Sue Baker Payne; two sons, Mitch Payne and his wife Tonya and Michael Payne and his wife Christie; granddaughter, Catelyn Payne; step-granddaughter, Jessica Watwood; sister, Bobbie P. Johnson; brother-in-law, Ted Baker and his wife Faye; two nephews, Tyron Johnson and Douglas Baker; and additional great-nieces and great-nephews survive. Private Services will be conducted for the Payne family in Fain Cemetery with Reverend Sean Hachem officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nellie Peter's Methodist Church at 1122 South Wall Street, Calhoun, GA 30701. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Jimmy Milton Payne.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local family members in quarantine after father dies from COVID-19
- Rome man charged with human trafficking for sex
- Rome mother, son die in Redmond Circle wreck
- Wreck leads to felony drug charges against Rome woman
- Georgia State Patrol investigation continues into fatal wreck that killed 2
- Kemp’s move surprising for Rome, Floyd County leaders
- CPD: 2 men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop turns up 15 grams of cocaine
- Some open, some choose to hold off
- Rome mother, son die in Redmond Circle wreck
- Calhoun Health Care Center: 23 COVID-19 patients, 5 deaths; 7 staff also positive