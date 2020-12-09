Evangelos Pateritsas, 67 of Calhoun Ga, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 7th, 2020 at Redmond Regional Medical Center. He is Preceded in death by his mother and father Vasiliki Pateritsas and Kostandinos Pateritsas. He was survived by a brother and sister Dimitris Pateritsas and Xrisoula Koukouras, his son Dions Pateritsas and two daughters Angela Adkins and Tiffany Patertsas. Three granddaughters Baylee Smith, Ansley Adkins and Emory Pateritsas and two great grandsons Cooper Smith and Baker Smith. At his request there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to AdventHealth Gordan https://www.adventhealth.com/hospital/adventhealth-gordon/online-donation or contact Wendy Taylor 706-602-7800 ext2318 or mail to The AdventHealth Gordon Foundation PO Box 304 Calhoun Ga 30709
