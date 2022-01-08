Benny Robert "Bobby" Parker, 78 of the Sonoraville community, passed away January 4, 2022. He was born on September 13, 1943 to the J.R. and Eva Bradley Parker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his infant son Gary Robert Parker. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marilyn Smith Parker; daughters, Jamie (Tony) Freeman, Rebecca (Mike) Lee, Amanda Hand McBurnett, Cindy (Tommy) Palmer, Melanie (Jeff) Beamer; grandchildren, Blake (Devon) Davis, Chelsea (Montana) Etheridge, Katie (Randy) May, Kristen (T.J) Thomason, Kent Hand, Parker McBurnett, Emily McBurnett, JT Palmer, Taylor Palmer, Molly (Logan) Knight, Teesha (Dallas) Tinch, John Lee, Peyton (Hunter) Farrior, Caroline Clark, Lucy Beamer, Nora Beamer; great-grandchildren, Madylin and Ava Evans, Fisher and Bodie Thomason, James and Penelope Palmer, Henry and Forrest Knight; brothers, Billy (Patsy) Parker, Johnny (Iris) Parker, Willard (Marcia) Parker, Wayne (Sharon) Parker; sister Shirley Parker; brother and sister-in-law Billy (Janice) Smith; special nephew Ricky E. Smith. He proudly Served in the Army as an Attack Helicopter Crewchief, 2 Tour Vietnam Veteran 65-67 and held the rank of SP/4 until '68. Bobby worked at Parker's Right of Way, Lockheed, and a deputy at Gordon County Sheriff's Office where he retired after 10 years. Bobby enjoyed going to church and serving the Lord at Cedar Creek Baptist, inventing, tinkering, gardening, watching CNN and Westerns, singing, being silly and making people laugh, telling spooky stories, and mostly spending time with Family and friends and meeting new ones. There was no one on earth like Bobby Parker, if you knew him, you loved him. He will be remembered always and forever missed. Funeral services for Mr. Parker will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 3:00 PM from Sonoraville Baptist Church with Dr. James Shope, Hon. Johnny Parker, and Pastor Greg Free officiating. The music will be arranged by the Parker Family. Burial will follow the service at Erwin Hill Church of God Cemetery. The grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Bo Nicholson, James "Jimmy" Dale, Bo Richardson, Tyler Hobbs, Donnie Ralston, Randall Woody, Edward "Cotton" Gentry, Bryan Smith, Logan Knight, TJ Thomason, Randy May, Dallas Tinch, Hunter Farrior, and David West. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM at Sonoraville Baptist Church.
To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.