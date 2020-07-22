Bob Pack, 78, of Calhoun, Georgia died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 after several years of declining health. Bob was born in Gordon County on October 24, 1941. He was raised in the Red Bud Community. Bob was the son of the late Fred and Viola Bearden Pack. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James R. Pack; his longtime companion, Peggy Sheriff. Bob was a member of New Zion Baptist Church. He loved his children and grandchildren greatly. He also adored his cat, Downey. Bob was a great poker player and enjoyed being a member of the Sons of The American Legion. He was an avid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide Football team. After many years of service, Bob retired from Lockheed. Bob is survived by his daughters, Connie Pack and Dena Ables; his grandchildren, Jarrett Ables and his wife, Jenna, and Jade Ables; his great-grandson, Cash Ables; an honorary grandson, Chase Dean; the mother of his children, JoAnn Pack Dean; his sister-in-law, Jeri Pack; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. The Pack family will receive friends on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow the visitation in the funeral home chapel on Friday at 6:00 p.m. Rev. Lamar Bearden will offciate. Honorary pallbearers are Chase Dean, Billy Hiles, Bud West, Earl Priest, Donald Bearden, Billy Johnson, and Mitchell Pack. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks are requested. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Bob Pack.
To send flowers to the family of Bob Pack, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 24
Visitation
Friday, July 24, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home
705 Old Red Bud Road
Calhoun, GA 30701
705 Old Red Bud Road
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 24
Memorial Service
Friday, July 24, 2020
6:00PM
6:00PM
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home
705 Old Red Bud Road
Calhoun, GA 30701
705 Old Red Bud Road
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.