Beulah Pack, 90, of Resaca, Georgia died Monday, August 16, 2021, after several years of declining health. She was born on January 28, 1931, in Chatsworth, Murray County, Georgia to the late Tom Walraven and Angie Hay Walraven. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Pack;grandson, Greg Kirby; brothers, JT Walraven, Carl Walraven, Hershel Walraven, Willard Walraven, Fred Walraven, Tommy Walraven, and Brian Walraven; sisters, Willie Mae Hooker, Betty Childers, and Gladys Gossage. She is survived by her daughter Joanne (Willie) Long and a grandson Chris Seabolt; brother Larry Walraven; sisters, Sue (David) Stone Land and Debra Davis; great grandchildren, Joanna Kirby, Michael Babb, and Talisa Babb. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral will be conducted on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Noon Friday from the Chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Parker, Rev. Frank Bramlett, and Rev. Lamar Beason officiating. Burial will follow in Sardis Cemetery. Pallbearers are, David Land, Chris Seabolt, Mike Sanford, Jeremy Walraven, Willy Childers, and Jason Childers. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Beulah Pack.
