James (Jimmy) Owens, 71, of Calhoun, Ga, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. He was born on October 30, 1949 to the late Herbert Lamar and Carolyn Bussey Owens. He was preceded in death by his brother, Chuck Owens; his in-laws, Bailey Oliver, Donald Hale, Charles Bennett, Jesse Lee and Evelyn Bennett; nephew, Andrew Owens. Jimmy was a veteran of the United States Air Force. After being inducted into service on July 25, 1968. After basic training, he received further specialist training and became a auto flight control system specialist and auto flight control system technician. He was assigned to Clark Air Force Base, Philippines for 1 year and 6 months and in Vietnam for two tours. He was awarded the Vietnam service medal with 2 bronze service stars, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and was honorably discharged from active duty on July 24,1972 at Shaw Air Base, Sumter, S.C. Prior to his retirement, he was in Industrial Maintenance Technician at Torrington FaFhir, Shaw Industries, and Morning Pointe Assisted Living. He was a member of Blackwood Springs Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was chairman of building and grounds. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cathy Bennett Owens; son and daughter in law, Michael and Shawnette Owens; sister, Gail Oliver; sister-in-law, JuanitaOwens and Dianne Bennett Hale; grandchild, C.J. Godfrey; great-grandchildren, Holly Bohannon and Emily Bohannon; nieces and nephews, Stacey Anderson, Maxwell and Lori Oliver, Becky Hale, Cindy and Keith Reed; aunts, Gail Ross and Charlcie Bobbitt. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, January 21, 2021at Bennett Family Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers include the Deacons of Blackwood Springs Baptist Church, Grace Sunday School Class, Danny and Jane Ellen Fite, Faye Prather, Eddie Blackmon, Mark Pugh, Berry and Edna Wright. To leave condolences and sign the online guestbook please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon Family and staff are honored to serve the family of James (Jimmy) Owens.
