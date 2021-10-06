Mrs. Imogene Bell Owens, age 83 of Calhoun, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Gordon Health Care. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cliff and Laura Bell; husband, Billy Ray Owens; son-in-law, David D. Bagley; brother, Billy Bell. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Verna Owens of Oakman; daughters-and son-in-law, Joy and Terry West of Calhoun, Cindy Bagley of Chatsworth; sister-in-law, Brenda Bell of Dalton; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Hoyt Brown of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Jenna West, Alyssa West, Owen West, Stephanie Lewis, Christopher Lewis, and Grady Lewis; great granddaughter, Olivia Lewis; extended family also survives. A private memorial service will be held for Mrs. Imogene Bell Owens. Flowers are omitted and donations to the American Cancer Society may be made. Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Imogene Bell Owens.
