Imogene Owens

Mrs. Imogene Bell Owens, age 83 of Calhoun, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Gordon Health Care. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cliff and Laura Bell; husband, Billy Ray Owens; son-in-law, David D. Bagley; brother, Billy Bell. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Verna Owens of Oakman; daughters-and son-in-law, Joy and Terry West of Calhoun, Cindy Bagley of Chatsworth; sister-in-law, Brenda Bell of Dalton; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Hoyt Brown of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Jenna West, Alyssa West, Owen West, Stephanie Lewis, Christopher Lewis, and Grady Lewis; great granddaughter, Olivia Lewis; extended family also survives. A private memorial service will be held for Mrs. Imogene Bell Owens. Flowers are omitted and donations to the American Cancer Society may be made. Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Imogene Bell Owens.

To plant a tree in memory of Imogene Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you