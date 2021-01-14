Janice Belinda "Linda" O'Shields Smith, 70, of Calhoun, GA died Wednesday, January 13, 2021 after a one-month illness. She was born on May 27, 1950 in Alabama to the late Doyle and Jeanette Taylor Hayes. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jesse(Bonnie) O'Shields; daughter, Janice D. Stover; brothers, Danny Levie, John Howell, and Donald Hayes; sisters, Connie Arnfeld and Jamie Goldthweight; grandchildren, Jennifer Newport, Jesse O'Shields, Zachariah O'Shields, Keirsten Long, William Stover, and Skyler Stover; great grandchild, Hunter Newport; several friends and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral will be held Monday, January 18, 2021 at 11 AM from Grace Church with Rev. Tim Reid officiating. Burial will follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Will Stover, Jesse O'Shields, Zachariah O'Shields, Zack French, Roy King, Johnathan Roaden, Milton King, and Mack Maddox. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Janice Belinda "Linda" O'Shields Smith.
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Sunday, January 17, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
