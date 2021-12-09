Ausuala Ethel Riden Orrill, age 100 of Calhoun ,GA, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at her residence. Ethel was born on November 9, 1921 in Jewell, Idaho, daughter of the late Soloman Riden (1958) and Mary Gall Riden (1968). She graduated from Dows High School in 1939 and worked in Kansas City, MO as a typist for Boeing during WWII. She married Donald Price Orrill, a career Naval officer on May 30, 1948. They enjoyed playing duplicate bridge, and traveling. Ethel lived in Madison, WI from 2005 to 2011, and has lived in Calhoun, GA since 2011. She was an active member in the Seventh-day Adventist Church and an avid reader. She is preceded in death by: her husband of 66 years, CMDR Donald P. Orrill (2006); and her son, Stephen P. Orrill (2016). Ethel is survived by her four daughters, Donna McCarthy6 Beckett of Madison, WI, Marilyn Gossett (David Roquemore) of Calhoun, GA, Christine Sears (John) of Boone, NC, and Susan Gaston (Donald) of Swanseak IL; eleven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. A Celebration of the Life of Ethel was held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church. Interment will be at Sunset Memory Gardens in Madison, WI, next to her husband. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Ethel Riden Orrill.
To plant a tree in memory of Ausaula Orrill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.