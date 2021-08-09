Hazel Norris

Hazel Ann Norris, age 84 of Calhoun, GA, died peacefully on Monday, August 9, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Hazel was born on August 26, 1936 in Westwood, CA, daughter of the late Theodore and Ruth Davies Reuck. In addition to her parents, Hazel was also preceded in death by her husband, Herman Homer Norris. She was a graduate of Monterey Union High School Class of 1954 in Monterey, CA. Hazel had quite a few lifetime accomplishments including being a pilot, working for the Calhoun Times, and owning the Cream Cellar in Calhoun, GA. Hazel is survived by: one brother, Irwin Reuck and his wife Judy of Reno, NV; daughter, Kathy and her husband Danny Hardin of Calhoun, GA; daughter, Deborah and her husband Jimmy Bennett of Hixon, TN; daughter, Johnette and her husband Bud Ray of Copper Hill, TN; son, Tim Norris and his wife Lori of New Port Richie, FL; son, Brett Norris of Hudson, FL; daughter, Wanda Urda of New Port Richie, FL; daughter, Vicki Broughman of Ranger, GA; daughter, Laurel Meads of Osceola, IN; daughter, Tanya and her husband Michael of Pacific, WA; twenty-three grandchildren; thirty-eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Hazel Ann Norris.

