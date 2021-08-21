Etta Mae Norrell Dooley, 77, of West Nance Spring Road, Dalton, died early Saturday morning at her residence following declining health. She was born in Dalton, Georgia on May 11, 1944, daughter of the late Dalton and Nina Joe McCollum Ellis; in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Norrell, and her late husband, James Robert (Bob) Dooley; she was a member of Center Point Baptist Church, the Carbondale Homemakers Club and a 1962 graduate of Valley Point High School. Survivors include her children, Dusty (Tammy) Norrell, Tom (Erica) Dooley, Matt Dooley; grandchildren, Brittany Norrell, Hannah, and Emma Dooley, Carolynn, Bryan, Lilly, Danielle Dooley; great-grandchild, Bryson Carter; sisters-in-law, Judy Norrell, Linda (Melvin) Davenport, Teresa Ellis, Sharon Angland, Helen Talley, Phyllis Talley; Brothers-in-law, Ray (Pep) Dooley, Trammell (Mary) Dooley, and other relatives. A service to remember and celebrate her life will be held Wednesday, August 25th at 3:00 PM from Center Point Baptist Church with Rev. Eddie Brannon, Dr. Garry Tate, and Rev. Matt Futch officiating. The music will be arranged by Ian Tankersley. Interment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Pallbearers serving will include, Bill Norrell, Ron Norrell, Mike Stephenson, Bo Dooley, Donald Skidmore, and Nate Thornton. Honorary pallbearers will include the Carbondale Homemakers Club and Valley Point High School Class of 1962. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 24rd from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home. The Brannon Family and Staff are honored to serve the family of Etta Mae Norrell Dooley.
