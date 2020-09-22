Bro. William Nix, 82, of Fairmount, GA, died Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1937, in Hall County to the late Andrew and Virginia Keith Nix. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Cox Nix; his brothers, George Nix and Keith Nix. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Shirley Nix of Fairmount and William and Donna Nix of Calhoun; sisters, Vada (Ken) Leonard and Carol (JG) Guthrie of Calhoun; his granddaughter, Alexandra Nix; sister-in-law Monique Nix; nieces and nephews also survive. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Philadelphia Baptist Church. The funeral will be Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Philadelphia Baptist Church with Rev. Tim McCulley officiating. Music will be arranged by Mike Bunch. Burial will follow at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Randy Sumner, Kevin Thomas, Steve Kirkpatrick, Jeff Lingerfelt, Eric Guthrie and Bryan Guthrie. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of William Nix.
Service information
Sep 25
Visitation
Friday, September 25, 2020
6:00PM-9:00PM
Philadelphia Baptist Church
358 Hensley Road
Calhoun, GA 30701
Sep 26
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 26, 2020
11:00AM
Philadelphia Baptist Church
358 Hensley Road
Calhoun, GA 30701
