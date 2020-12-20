Mr. David Lynn Moss, 65, of Calhoun passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones Sunday, December 20, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Moss was born in Calhoun, Georgia, May 11, 1955, son of the late Doyle "W. D." Moss and Audrey Morrison Moss. He was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church and Adairsville Masonic Lodge #168. Mr. Moss was a yarn dyer by trade but also a barber. He loved to fish, listen to classic rock, and play the guitar and the banjo. Most importantly he loved playing and hanging out with his kids and grand-kids whom lovingly called him "Gan Gan" He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Darren 'Dude" Moss and Merle "T.T." Moss. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Pat Wyatt Moss; children, Amy (Jeff) Hughes, James (Jimi) Moss grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Aaron) Lamb, Jesse Moss, Olivia and Emeri Hughes; great grandson, Eric James Ray Lamb or "Rock Crusher" as Gan Gan liked to call him; sister, Laurie Moss Faw; brother, Kirt (Cindy) Moss; sisters-in-law, Ann (David) Edwards and Nettie Bowling niece, Kelly(James) McFadden and several nephews. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home with Rev. Gregg Free officiating. Internment will follow in Hayes Cemetery, Folsom Community. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Barton Funeral Home. Pallbearers will include James McFadden, Rocky Bennett, Keith Johnson, Drew Moss, Justin Moss, and Ricky Hutchins. Family and friends attending services will be required to wear face mask and observe social distancing. Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net
